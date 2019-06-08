With 192 votes out of the 193 UN member nations, Vietnam has obtained a non-permanent membership seat on the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Vietnam earned 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly on June 7 evening (Vietnam time).

That Vietnam received such dominant support has met the expectations of all Vietnamese people. It also shows that the country’s active, substantive and responsible contributions to the UN, including the UNSC, for the past many years have been recognised by the international community.

The near unanimous approval also shows the acknowledgement of Vietnam’s achievements in the renewal process. From a poor country after the wars, Vietnam has surpassed all difficulties to join and actively participate in important multilateral forums and organizations regionally and globally.

In addition, chairing ASEAN and being a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020 will facilitate Vietnam in strengthening regional common interest in the UN agenda, especially when Indonesia, an ASEAN member is also a UNSC non permanent member in 2020.

This is the second time Vietnam has won the position on the council, following its first stint during the 2008-2009 period.

As regulated, Vietnam will officially assume the role as a non-permanent member of the UNSC as of Jan 1, 2020.

On this occasion, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed Vietnam is a trustworthy partner for sustainable peace in a message following election.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, the leader offered sincere thanks to UN member states for supporting and electing Vietnam to this post for the second time.



He noted it is a great honour of Vietnam to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC, affirming the country’s right foreign policy. However, it is also a heavy responsibility that requires Vietnam make utmost efforts to fulfill tasks assigned by the international community.



With the new resolve, the strong belief in the whole Party and people’s strength and will, efforts and smooth, effective coordination among all-level authorities, ministries and sectors, along with the people’s support, Vietnam will successfully play its role as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, deserving being a trustworthy partner for sustainable peace./.