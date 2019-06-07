An open debate of the UN Security Council on May 23, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly on June 7 evening (Vietnam time).That Vietnam received such dominant support has met the expectations of all Vietnamese people. It also shows that the country’s active, substantive and responsible contributions to the UN, including the UNSC, for the past many years have been recognised by the international community.Talking to the media right after the election, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung appreciated the international community’s support and pledged that Vietnam will play a constructive and responsible role in this position at the UNSC.This is the second time the country has been elected a non-permanent member of the UNSC, after the first in 2008-2009.As one of the six major UN organs, the UNSC has 15 members, including five permanent and the remaining 10 ones with two-year tenures. It is the only UN organ to have the right to assess threats to peace and propose or decide on measures to maintain or restore global peace and security.-VNA