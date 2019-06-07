Eight members of the Vietnamese team pose for a group photo (Photo: vnexpress.net)

The eight-member Vietnamese team brought home five gold medals from the 2019 Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad for Primary Schools (APMOPS 2019), ranked only after host Singapore.Of the five gold medallists, three were named among the top ten contestants with highest scores. They are from the Hanoi Star Secondary School, Hanoi Amsterdam High School, and Ngo Gia Tu Secondary School.The APMOPS, organised by Singaporean-based Hwa Chong Institution, is an annual event for under-13 students that sets out to generate greater interest in mathematics among pupils in primary schools and sharpening their problem-solving skills.This year the competition attracted the participation of candidates from 14 Asia-Pacific countries.-VNA