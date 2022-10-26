Vietnamese pair Pham Thi Huong and Truong Hong Thuy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" (Red Swing) at the 2022 International Circus Festival in Russia. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese pair Pham Thi Huong and Truong Hong Thuy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" (Red Swing) at the 2022 International Circus Festival which wrapped up on October 26 in Russia.



According to Tong Toan Thang, deputy director of the Vietnam Circus Federation, the performance of the two female artists was highly evaluated by the event's Board of Jury for the harmony between music, costumes, accessories as well as skillful performance techniques.



The award helps affirm the talent and position of Vietnam's circus art in the international arena, he said, adding that it is also a motivation for domestic circus artists to continue to work for the development of their art.





(Photo: qdnd.vn)

The 2022 International Circus Festival was held from October 22 – 26 in Russia with the participation of delegations from nine countries.



This year's edition is exclusively for female circus artists./.