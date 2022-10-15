Hanoi was “Asia’s leading city break destination” while Da Nang was “Asia leading festival & event destination”.



Ho Chi Minh City won the “Asia leading business travel destination” award.



Moc Chau town in the northern province of Son La was “Asia’s leading nature destination”.



With chilly weather and breathtaking scenery, Moc Chau has become a popular destination for tourists around the year.

Hoi An beat rivals including Beijing, Seoul, Kyoto and New Delhi to win the award for “Asia’s leading cultural city destination”. This is the third time Hoi An has received the award with the first time in 2019 and the second in 2021.



Last year, Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards, and was honoured as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021./.

VNA