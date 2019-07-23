Vietnam's team at the ASEAN Schools Games in Semerang, Indonesia. (Photo: thethaohcm.vn)

Vietnamese students on July 22 bagged two more gold medals at the ongoing ASEAN Schools Games in Semerang, Indonesia.Hoang Thanh Giang pocketed a gold medal in the girls’ triple jump with a result of 12.67 metres. She was followed by Arisa Choosiri of Thailand (12.35m) and Hurano Diana Rysia of the Philippines (11.87m).Bui Thi Ngan took the other gold in the girls’ 800m after clocking a time of 2:15.81. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha also of Vietnam and Halimatusakdiah of Indonesia were the runners-up.Vietnam have won eight gold medals, seven silvers and four bronzes in total to temporarily rank fifth in the medal tally.Indonesia sat atop the table with 33 gold medals. Thailand were in second with 26 and Malaysia close behind with 18.A contingent of 103 athletes from Vietnam joined about 1,600 student athletes and officials from 10 ASEAN countries at the Holy Terang Bangsa School to compete in six out of the event's nine sports.The ASEAN Schools Games is an annual sporting event which aims to enhance friendship among students around the Southeast Asian region. It also seeks to promote ASEAN solidarity among the youth and provide opportunities for school athletes to engage in cultural exchange.-VNA