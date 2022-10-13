Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cuba special relations Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is paying an official friendship visit to Vietnam from September 28 to October 2 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. The Vietnam-Cuba special relations have been strengthened across all fields.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership The Vietnam-Japan relationship has been on the rise. Japan is Vietnam's leading official development assistance provider, third largest investor, third biggest source of tourists, and fourth trade partner of the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in June 1967.