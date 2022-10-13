Vietnam wins seat at UN Human Rights Council
Vietnam was elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
VNA
VNA
