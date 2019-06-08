Vietnam wins seat on UNSC

With near unanimous approval, Vietnam has secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 tenure.
VNA
Saturday, June 8, 2019 - 7:47:19
