Saturday, June 8, 2019 - 9:15:17

Politics

Vietnam wins seat on UNSC

With near unanimous approval, Vietnam has secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 tenure.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

National External Information Service Awards presented

National External Information Service Awards presented

ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi

ASEAN-Italy Economic Forum opens in Hanoi

Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam

Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam

Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations

Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations

Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations

Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations

Uncle Ho and his great love for children

Uncle Ho and his great love for children

Cambodian top legislator pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Cambodian top legislator pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Vietnam's positive contribution to UN's activities

Vietnam's positive contribution to UN's activities

Others