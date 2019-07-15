Members of the Vietnamese team at the 50th International Physics Olympiad in Israel. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education and Training)

All five members of the Vietnamese team participating in the 50th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) which concluded in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 14, won medals, including three gold medals and two silvers.The gold medalists are Tran Xuan Tung, a student at Hanoi-Amsterdam High School, Nguyen Xuan Ung from University of Science’s High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, Hanoi and Nguyen Khanh Linh from Thanh Hoa province's Lam Son High School.The silver medal winners are Le Viet Hoang from Bien Hoa High School for Gifted Students in Ha Nam province and Trinh Duy Hieu from Bac Giang High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Bac Giang. All the medal winners are 12th graders.The IPhO is an annual competition in physics for high school students which involves individual theoretical and experimental contests.The 50th IPhO was organised and supported by the Ministry of Education of Israel and the School of Physics and Astronomy at Tel Aviv University from July 7 to 15 with participation of 360 students from 78 countries and territories.With the five medals, Vietnam ranked fourth behind China and the Republic of Korea – both earning five gold medals – and Russia with four gold medals.Last year, the Vietnamese team won two gold medals, two silvers and one bronze.-VNA