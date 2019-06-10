Quach Thi Lan (centre) won two golds in the women's 400m at the Asian Grand Prix Series in China (Photo: 24h.com.vn)

- Vietnamese athletes arrived home on June 9 after winning three gold medals at the Asian Athletics Association Grand Prix Series in Chongqing, China.Quach Thi Lan pocketed two golds in two different legs of the women’s 400m event.She finished first in the second leg event with a time of 52.26 seconds on June 7.Mikhina Elina of Kazakhstan came second with 52.47 seconds and Ramanayaka Nadeesha from Sri Lanka was third, running 53.18 seconds.In the first leg on June 4, Lan secured the gold medal with a result of 52.63 seconds.Her teammate Bui Thi Thu Thao earned the second gold for Vietnam in the women’s long jump. She managed a 6.32m jump.Gong Luying of China took silver while Yue Ya Xin of the hosts got a bronze.In the first leg, Thao achieved a bronze medal.In addition, Vietnam also won three bronze medals in the men’s high jump by Vu Duc Anh, men’s 400m by Tran Dinh Son and women’s 100m by Le Tu Chinh.-VNA