Culture - Sports Dong Ho painting – art of daily life For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.

Culture - Sports Borussia Dortmund to play Vietnam in Hanoi next month A friendly match late next month against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will be the Vietnam national team's final test ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup later this year.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins gold at International Circus Festival Vietnamese pair Phạm Thị Hướng and Trương Hồng Thúy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" at the 2022 International Circus Festival which has been wrapped up recently in Russia.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Pho among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold in almost all street corners in Vietnam, finds itself at the 34th place in a list of 100 most popular dishes in the world as complied by international food magazine TasteAtlas.