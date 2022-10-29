Vietnam wins two gold medals at world xiangqi championship
Vietnamese players won two gold medals at the World Xiangqi (Chinese chess) Championship which is ongoing in Malaysia.
Dinh Tran Thanh Lam wins the girls' U16 standard xianqi event in the world championship on October 27 in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of TQK)
The first title went to master Dinh Tran Thanh Lam in the girls' U16 standard Chinese chess event on October 27.
In the penultimate match, Lam defeated teammate Vo Nguyen Quynh Nhu and was recognised the champion of the category although there was one game to go on October 28.
Lam has dominated the pool with 11 points from five wins and one draw. Her opponents have included masters from Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and the hosts.
Vietnam also earned a gold in the girls' U12 category by Nguyen Trac Hoang Thy.
Currently, Vietnamese competitors are striving for titles in the team events of boys' and girls' U12 and U16.
In the senior tournament, Lai Ly Huynh and Nguyen Thanh Bao on the men's side and Nguyen Hoang Yen and Le Thi Kim Loan in the women's side are the Vietnamese representatives.
The world championship which wrapped up on October 29 has drawn the participation of nearly 130 athletes from 17 teams to compete for eight sets of medals./.