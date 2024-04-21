Pham Thi Hue secures the ninth spot for Vietnam at the Paris 2024 Olympics (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Canoeing and rowing have secured the eighth and ninth spots for Vietnam at the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Competing in the women’s C1 200m event at the 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Japan on April 21, Huong finished second with a time of 49.351 seconds, earning one of the two spots available for Olympic qualification. She was just behind Nilufar Zokirova of Uzbekistan.

In this event, the two top spots win tickets to the Paris Games. This marks the first time a Vietnamese canoeist will compete at the Olympics, representing a significant milestone for Vietnam’s sports.

Also on April 21, Pham Thi Hue finished in the top 5 to secure the ninth Olympic spot for Vietnam at the women’s singles sculls final in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta in the Republic of Korea.

With Huong and Hue’s qualification, Vietnam now boasts nine athletes set to compete in Paris. They include Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Trịnh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Vo Thì Kim Anh (boxing), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Trinh Van Vinh (weightlifting), Nguyen Thuy Linh (badminton), Nguyen Thi Huong (canoeing) and Pham Thi Hue (rowing)./.