Vietnam wins two silver medals at World Skills Competition 2022 Special Edition
Nguyen Xuan Thai (third from left) and Nguyen Thanh Tung (centre) are welcomed when they return to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese team to the World Skills Competition 2022 Special Edition returned home on October 18 with two silver medals.
Nguyen Thanh Tung and Nguyen Xuan Thai, both 23 years old from DENSO Vocational Skills Training Institute (Hanoi), won the medals in CNC milling and CNC turning.
Up to now, this is the best achievement of the Vietnamese delegation participating in the World Skills Competition. Before that, Vietnam once won a silver medal in 2019, also with CNC milling.
In the past two years, the 46th World Skills Competition has been delayed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the organizers decided to organize a "special edition" for this 46th time, taking place in many countries in two months of October and November 2022.
This year, the exam attracted more than 1,000 contestants from 63 countries and territories in 62 occupations.
The Vietnamese delegation has 11 candidates participating in 10 occupations, including mechatronics, cloud computing, information network cable installation, engineering water technology, electrical installation, CNC milling, CNC turning, CAD mechanical engineering design, information technology software solutions, and hair design.
As the World Skills Competition is still going on until the end of November and with Vietnamese contestants yet to compete in three occupations, Vietnam still has hope of winning more medals, especially in the electrical installation profession, according to Nguyen Thi Viet Huong, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Vocational Training.
Vietnam first participated in the World Skills Competition in 2007./.