Politics Memorabilia tell stories about President Ho Chi Minh The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the National Museum of History are holding an exhibition entitled “Each Piece of Memorabilia a Story”, introducing original and unique artifacts associated with stories about President Ho Chi Minh.

Society EC team to inspect Kien Giang’s efforts to prevent IUU fishing Inspectors from the European Commission will visit the southern coastal province of Kien Giang from October 20-25 to check its efforts to tackle illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing.

Society Thanh Hoa strictly monitors vessels to prevent IUU fishing The central province of Thanh Hoa is joining hands with other coastal provinces and cities in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in an effort to have the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ warning against Vietnamese seafood removed.