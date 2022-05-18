Politics PM receives OV, US businessmen, scholars Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had meetings with overseas Vietnamese (OV) and US businessmen and scientists in San Francisco on May 17 morning (US time) within the framework of his working trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

Politics Vietnam commits to cooperating with UN to fight terrorism Vietnam commits to cooperating with the UN and countries in the fight against terrorism, Minister of Public Security To Lam affirmed during a working session with Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism in New York on May 16 (US time).

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of France Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of congratulations to Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as the new Prime Minister of France.

Politics Deputy defence ministers of Vietnam, Japan meet in Phnom Penh Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien met with his Japanese counterpart Tsuchimichi Akihiro in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 17 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM).