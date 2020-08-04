Politics Vietnam People's Navy grows strong Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

Politics National Election Council convenes first meeting National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, head of the National Election Council (NEC), chaired the first meeting of the council in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

Politics PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.