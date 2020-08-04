Vietnam wishes to enhance partnership with India: Party official
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to and wish to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, a senior Vietnamese party official has said.
At a meeting with Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma in Hanoi on August 4, Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, highlighted developments in the relations between Vietnam and India in the spirit of the bilateral strategic partnership.
Vuong congratulated India on winning a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2021-2022, and spoke highly of the country’s coordination and support for Vietnam as ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the term 2020-2021.
Appreciating the Indian Government’s stance on the East Sea issue, the official affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that concerned parties should address East Sea disputes by peaceful measures and respect international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
For his part, Verma rejoiced at the progress in bilateral cooperation in national defence-security, economy-trade, and people-to-people exchange.
He lauded the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for their achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control.
The ambassador expressed his hope that Vietnam’s upcoming 13th National Party Congress will be a success, saying he believes that under the Party’s leadership, Vietnamese people will reap more attainments.
The Indian Government wishes for stronger ties with Vietnam, for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, he affirmed./.