At the meeting (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam wants to continue receiving valuable assistance and cooperation from the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Consortium, domestic and foreign organisations and businesses, said a senior Vietnamese official.Nguyen Van Binh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Committee’s Economic Commission, made the statement at a reception in Hanoi on July 4 for a working delegation from the VBF Consortium led by Tomaso Andreatta, Co-Chairman of the VBF Consortium’s Management Board and Vice Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.Binh stressed that foreign organisations and businesses have made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development, especially in trade and investment.He revealed that under Vietnam’s objective set for 2020, with a vision toward 2030-2035, the private economic sector will become an important driving force for national economic development.In the energy field, Vietnam encourages and creates all possible conditions for the private sector to develop strongly, he noted.For his part, Tomaso Andreatta spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, especially in energy and power market development.He mentioned the development of power market and renewable energy in Vietnam as well as the potential role of the private sector in this field.-VNA