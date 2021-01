Vietnam witnesses 10-15 flash floods each year - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam records from 10-15 flash floods each year, mostly in the northern mountainous, central, Central Highlands and southeastern regions, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on January 15.He informed that the country is building a project to assess disaster risks in regions and make a flash flood and landslide warning map in the mountainous and midland regions.Accordingly, the project will be carried out in 37 mountainous provinces and 34 main river basins and 95 sub-basins.It will offer flash flood risk maps for 14 northern mountainous provinces at the 1:100,000 scale and 19 central and Central Highlands localities at the 1:50,000 scale, while providing data of cross-section measurements in 36 small river basins in the northern mountainous region and topographic maps at the 1: 5,000 scale for 58 residential areas at risk of flash floods in 19 central and Central Highlands localities./.