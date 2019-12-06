Vietnam women enter SEA Games football’s final
Vietnam’s women’s football team advanced to the finals of SEA Games 30' women football by defeating the hosts Philippines 2-0 on December 5.
Vietnam Women Football Team (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese women's football team before the match (Photo: VNA)
A ball fight during the match (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam dominated the game but could not realize many of their attacks into goals, until the second half (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (L) in a ball fight (Photo: VNA)
Captain Huynh Nhu (L) in a ball fight (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung doubles the score in the 84th minute. (Photo: VNA)