Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam women’s national football team has closed a memorable 2023 in 37th place on the FIFA rankings for the fourth quarter of this year.



According to the FIFA, the team has a total of 1611.3 points, down three places and deducted 11.65 points compared to the rankings published in the previous quarter.



Vietnam maintained sixth place in Asia, one place before the Philippines (38th).



The top 10 in Asia on the December rankings saw the Japanese women's team (ranked 8th) return to the top position/.