Culture - Sports National golf team for SEA Games announced Nine young golfers of the national golf team will represent Vietnam at SEA Games 31, the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on April 5.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam in Group A of men’s football Vietnam are pooled in Group A of the men’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) together with Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste, as the result of a draw held in April 6.

Culture - Sports Hoa Binh completes cycling venues for SEA Games 31 Work on cycling venues in the northern province of Hoa Binh serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has basically been completed, according to the organising board.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho ceremony commemorates legendary ancestors A ceremony was held in the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho on April 6 to commemorate the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co.