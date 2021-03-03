Vietnam Women’s Museum receives photos, items
The Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on March 3 received photos, documents and items with the theme “Memories and Heritages” from diplomats, photojournalists, female doctors, and fashion designers.
A view of the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi on March 3 received photos, documents and items with the theme “Memories and Heritages” from diplomats, photojournalists, female doctors, and fashion designers.
The event is the beginning of a series of activities to honour the “ao dai” (traditional long dress), marks the 111th International Women’s Day on March 8, and responds to the “Week of Ao Dai” launched by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU). It also marks the success of the 13th National Party Congress.
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and former Deputy Foreign Minister, donated two “ao dai” she wore during a ceremony to receive a decision on her appointment as Ambassador and head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, and a ceremony to present a Letter of Credentials from then State President Truong Tan Sang to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon in 2014.
Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong, former deputy head of the paediatrics faculty at the Hanoi Medical University, handed over three diaries she wrote from 1960-1976. She recalled her life as a student and her time working at the Hanoi Medical University Hospital.
Twenty designers donated 20 “ao dai” out of more than 1,000 displayed at a show held jointly by the VWU and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on June 28 last year.
The “ao dai” feature well-known Vietnamese heritages such as Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, Hoi An ancient town, and Central Highlands’ gong culture, among others.
Photojournalist Dinh Quang Thanh, a former reporter of the Vietnam News Agency, presented nearly 400 works to the museum featuring the beauty of Vietnamese women in labour and life as well as craft villages and local landscapes./.