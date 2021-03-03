Culture - Sports Over 5,000 runners to compete in Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon More than 5,000 runners from 50 delegations across the country are expected to join in the 62nd Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon, slated for March 27-28 in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Culture - Sports Spring flower fields by Saigon River Every spring, flower fields on the banks of the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City become more attractive with flowers being in full bloom, attracting many visitors.

Culture - Sports Hanoi leader inspects works for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11 Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has requested ensuring the progress of repairing and upgrading work on facilities for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11).

Culture - Sports V.League 2021 to return in mid-March V.League 2021 will return on March 13, with a detailed plan requiring further discussion, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) has announced.