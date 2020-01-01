Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts Countdown 2020 in city centre As many as 100 young artists will help ring in the New Year with the musical extravaganza ‘Countdown 2020’ at Hoan Kiem Lake on December 31 night.

Culture - Sports More football glory to come in 2020? Vietnamese football enjoyed a hugely successful 2019 and are now the undisputed king of ASEAN football, but leaders of the national football federation think there's even more to come in 2020.

Culture - Sports Portrait of coach Park Hang-seo fetches 12,000 USD for charity A portrait of national football team coach Park Hang-seo has been sold for 12,000 USD during an auction at Chon Auction House in Hanoi, with the entire sum going to charity.