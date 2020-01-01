Vietnam women’s team have big chance for Olympic spot
The Vietnamese women’s football team have a big chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after their rival, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), withdrew from the upcoming third qualifying round of the Games.
The Vietnamese women’s football team in a training session. (Photo: baophapluat.vn)
In this qualifier, the eight strongest teams in Asia are divided into two groups to choose the best teams and second of each group for the play-off round.
Group A consists of hosts the Republic of Korea (RoK), Myanmar, Vietnam and the DPRK, while Group B has Australia, Thailand, China and Chinese Taipei.
With this development, Group A has only three teams left, including the RoK, Myanmar and Vietnam.
The opportunity for Vietnam and Myanmar is increasing as they need just one win to reach the semi-finals.
However, Vietnam are considered better than Myanmar, as they defeated them 4-0 to top Group B in the AFF Cup 2018, before winning the tournament. Vietnam also showed their strength at the recent SEA Games 30 which was held in the Philippines.
“The withdrawal of the DPRK is a good chance for Vietnam to qualify of the Olympics. Of course, the task to get to Japan is not easy. However, if we train hard and focus, we have the right to hope. In this team, I called both veterans and young players to combine experience and youth,” said head coach Mai Duc Chung.
The teams will play in a round robin format in the RoK from February 3-9 to decide the top two teams from each group for the play-off tournament. At the play-off tournament, each team have a home game and an away leg. The two best teams to reach the final will be the Asian representatives at the Olympics, together with hosts Japan.
As scheduled, Vietnam will play the RoK on February 3 and then face Myanmar on February 9./.