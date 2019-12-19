Society Border provinces of Vietnam, Laos tighten control of migration Officials of Quang Tri province and two Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Salavan have reached agreement on measures to curb spontaneous migration and undocumented marriages among residents living along the Vietnam-Laos border.

Society Foot-and-mouth disease vaccines provided for Cambodian province The southern province of Long An has provided Svay Rieng province of Cambodia with 1,000 litres of disinfectant and 10,000 doses of vaccine against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, said an agricultural official.

Society Airport investor must use own funds, not rely on Gov’t: NA The National Assembly (NA) has issued a resolution that requires the investor of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport to use its own funds instead of money from the Government.

Society Census: Vietnam has over 96.2 million population Vietnam had a total population of over 96.2 million people as of April 1, 2019, with males accounting for 49.8 percent and females 50.2 percent, according to the population and housing census 2019 that was announced at a conference in Hanoi on December 19.