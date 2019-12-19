Vietnam Women’s Union launches web portal
The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee launched the union’s web portal at vwu.vn at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 19.
The web portal of the Vietnam Women's Union (Screenshot photo)
Addressing the ceremony, VWU Vice Chairwoman Hoang Thi Ai Nhien said the portal, in both Vietnamese and English, is the only website of the VWU on the internet.
She said the portal is designed to popularize the Party’s guidelines and policies, and the State’s laws among VWU members as well as Vietnamese women in and outside the country, helping the union perform its function of gathering and uniting women from all walks of life to strive for gender equality and social progress.
The portal will carry latest information on the activities of the union and its chapters as well as women’s movements, and allow direct interaction between users.
The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), founded in 1930, is a socio-political organization, representing the legal and legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese women. Its membership is estimated at 13 million./.