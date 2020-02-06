Society University councils pave way for autonomy: Minister Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha has said his priority this year is giving authority to university councils to hasten universities’ transition to greater autonomy.

Society Visitors come from or transit in China’s nCoV-hit areas to be quarantined The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked municipal and provincial tourism departments to keep track of visitors who come from or transit through new coronavirus (nCoV)-hit areas of China in order to quarantine any suspected infection cases.

Society Vietnamese province assists Chinese region in nCoV fight Vietnam’s northern border province of Lang Son presented 350,000 medical face masks to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 6 to join hands in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Tourism sector devises plans to revive after epidemic The imminent loss of tourism revenue due to the current spread of deadly coronavirus has prompted authorities and businesses to discuss plans to revive the tourism industry when the epidemic ends.