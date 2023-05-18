Society Vietnam, Philippines talk maritime, ocean concerns in 10th meeting The 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Philippines Joint Permanent Working Group on Maritime and Ocean Concerns (JPWG-MOC) took place in Ha Long City, the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 15-16.

Society Various activities held to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Various activities have been held nationwide in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh, ahead of his 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023).

Society Phu Yen's man prosecuted for infringing upon State interests The Investigation Security Agency under the Department of Public Security of Phu Yen province has decided to start legal proceedings against Nay Y Blang, born in 1976, for the charge of “Taking advantage of democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals”.

Society Coast Guard stands side by side with fishermen in IUU fishing combat The Vietnam Coast Guard High Command has carried out many activities accompanying fishermen in coastal localities in socio-economic development, and this has become a bright spot in the mass mobilisation work in the new period.