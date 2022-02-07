Illustrative image (Source: Photo: Genetica) Hanoi (VNA) – The



In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, a representative from NIC, said domestic enterprises are aware of innovation, particularly following the pandemic fight.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, a representative from the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (Photo: VNA)

The centre has brought together more than 1,000 Vietnamese experts who are working at well-known universities and research institutes globally, and connected nearly 100 venture capital funds across the world with startups in the local innovation ecosystem.

Dung took Genetica, a US-based medtech startup that mainly provides its services in Southeast Asia, as an example. The firm announced in October 2021 that it would develop the largest gene sequencing centre in the region, located at NIC, with an annual capacity of 500,000 genomes.

Genetica’s founders graduated from leading US universities, said Dung, who has worked to persuade the firm to set up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Vietnam.



Cao Anh Tuan, Genetica Co-founder and CEO, said his firm initially picked Singapore to open the centre in, but later selected Vietnam instead after his first meeting in the US with Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung who assured him that the Vietnamese Government will create the best possible conditions for scientists returning home from the US.



The Genetica centre at the NIC building is designed to the standard of US-based labs, the most rigorous for genetic testing in the world. Accordingly, Vietnam will be one of very few Southeast Asian countries running CAP (College of American Pathologists) and CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) standard genetic testing laboratories.