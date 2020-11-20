Business Corporate bond market cools for 2nd month The value of corporate bonds issued in October was 9.5 trillion VND (409 million USD), down 12.8 percent from September, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Binh Duong builds long-term development strategy for supporting industries The southern province of Binh Duong has carried out a lot of mechanisms and policies to help enterprises operating in the supporting industries solve difficulties and grow further.

Business Danish firms offered chances to access Vietnamese market A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the first interface for Danish brands in Lazada, one of the modern e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was held on November 19.

Business Vietnam among Asia-Pacific economies with fastest per-capita GDP rise: Bloomberg Vietnam is projected to be one of the economies posting big gains in the world’s per-capita income rankings during the quarter-century through 2025, according to data analysed by Bloomberg.