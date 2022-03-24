A maize processing line in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Batches of agro-forestry-aquatic products of Vietnam have been shipped to the US in the first two months, offering chances for the country to accelerate exports to a major but challenging market of the world.

Pacific Foods company recently exported 16 tonnes of agricultural products and foodstuff, including fish sauce and instant coffee, to the US, and the shipments are set to arrive on April 10. This is the first time that the company has exported products to the stringent market.

Next month, the company is to ship another batch weighing 28 tonnes of farm produce and spices to the US.

Statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that the US surpassed China to become the largest agro-forestry-aquatic product export market of Vietnam in the first two months of 2022, with turnover of more than 2.3 billion USD.

Last year, Vietnam’s agricultural sector earned 48.6 billion USD from exports, with shipments to the US worth nearly 12 billion USD, making up 27.5 percent.

To help Vietnam’s farm produce conquer demanding markets, firms are advised to ensure no chemical residue in the items, and fully understand requirements of importers.

Bui Huy Son from the Vietnam Trade Office in the US underlined that Vietnam’s agricultural products have ample room to enter the US, but enterprises need to commit to ensuring the consistent quality to secure a firm foothold in the market.

Some staples of Vietnam that the US side has high demand for include vegetables, fruits, coffee, peppercorn, rubber and cashew nuts. Once technical barriers are met, exports to the US are bound to rise in the coming time./.