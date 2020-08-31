Politics Vietnam, Ukraine promote ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine and the Ukraine – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group on August 28 held a symposium discussing the prospect of bilateral ties, with a focus on economic and trade links as the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect on August 1.

Politics Vietnam-Venezuela cultural exchange marks Vietnam’s 75th National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela organised a cultural exchange programme in Caracas on August 28 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Politics National Day marked in France, Russia, Laos The Vietnamese Embassy in France on August 28 held a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and the country's diplomatic sector.

Politics Palestinian Ambassador hails Vietnam’s international missions Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama highly evaluated Vietnam's contributions in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, when attending a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Southeast Asian nation's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.