Society Vietnam Coast Guard combats IUU fishing The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command has said that it will take more drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to maintaining order and safety at sea, and sustainably developing the maritime economy while consolidating national defence and security.

Society Young people from Vietnamese, Lao localities foster cooperation A memorandum of understanding for the 2022-2024 period was signed between the Quang Binh provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Khammoune provincial Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union at their talks on October 7 in central province of Quang Binh.

Society Russian expert commends Vietnam’s human rights achievements Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, has lauded Vietnam’s achievements in developing and ensuring human rights in 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform).

Society Religious practices never so favourable: official Religions have never had such favourable conditions for their activities in Vietnam like now, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang stressed in a recent writing.