Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam’s agencies will continue to coordinate with the US side to protect legitimate rights and benefits of enterprises in line with legal regulations and agreements of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and prevent illegal evasion and fraudulent acts of origin.Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang made the statement in her reply to reporters’ questions about the US’ imposing of high tariffs on steel products imported from Vietnam at a regular press conference on July 4.She said the Ministry of Industry and Trade had warned domestic enterprises about investigation agencies of importing countries, including the US, could change regulations and set stricter requirements when conducting trade safeguard investigations.This aimed to help domestic enterprises build appropriate business strategies, especially to switch to using domestic raw materials or other sources, Hang said.Regarding a question about Yemen-based Houthi rebels’ attacks on Saudi Arabia, Hang said Vietnam opposes actions to undermine safety and stability in the Middle East.Vietnam calls for related parties’ efforts to resolve disagreements through peaceful dialogues based on international law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, in order to soon end violence and restore peace and stability in the region, the spokeswoman said.Meanwhile, commenting on international support for searching and rescuing Vietnam’s fishing ship, Hang said according to the National Committee for Emergency and Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, at 13:05 on June 28, 2019, the fishing vessel coded NA 95899 TS and 19 Vietnamese fishermen were in distress.The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 29 sent a diplomatic note to the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi to ask the Chinese side for emergency assistance and coordination with Vietnam to search for and rescue the missing fishermen.The Chinese side after that sent eight ships and two helicopters to coordinate with the Vietnamese side to search and rescue the victims, she said, adding that so far, nine fishermen have been rescued, a dead body has been found, while nine others still missing.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to work closely with relevant agencies to quickly find the missing victims, Hang added.-VNA