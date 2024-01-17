Vietnam - World Economic Forum relations
Since Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF) established relations in 1989, bilateral cooperation has been actively promoted and developed in a host of different fields.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam up 3.4-fold in 2023
International visitors to Vietnam stood at 12.6 million in 2023, 3.4-fold higher than in 2022 and far exceeding the target of 8 million for the year but still just 70% of the figure in pre-pandemic 2019.
See more
InfographicVietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Lao Prime Minister will co-chair the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee during his visit.
InfographicTop 10 int’l events in 2023 selected by VNA
The armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, the COP28 landmark agreement calling for transitioning away from fossil fuels, and the severe earthquake in Turkey are among the top 10 stand-out international events in 2023 selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
InfographicTop 10 events of Vietnam in 2023 selected by VNA
As 2023 is nearing its end, the Vietnam News Agency has selected the top 10 events shaping the country in the year.
InfographicLooking back on two years of implementing digital citizen ecosystem
In the past two years, Vietnam has implemented a human-centered digital citizen ecosystem. The project has obtained a variety of achievements.
InfographicCultural industries meet sustainable development goals
A national teleconference on the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries was held on December 22 in Hanoi. The first of its kind, the conference held particularly important meaning for the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries.