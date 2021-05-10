Business Honda motorbike sales up despite COVID-19 Honda Vietnam said on May 10 that its motorbike retail sales in April surged 27.4 percent against the previous month.

Business Cross-border e-commerce: Game changer to help local traders boost exports With borders closed and travel restricted since early 2020, cross-border e-commerce has proved itself as a game changer, setting the scene for Vietnamese traders to climb up the global supply chain and reducing risk of disruption caused by an unprecedented crisis like COVID-19.

Business Hanoi boosts sale of rural products With many craft villages and a huge amount of products qualified for the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, Hanoi has many strengths in rural economic development.

Business Vietnamese firms’ overseas investment surges in first four months Vietnamese firms invested 545.9 million USD in overseas projects in the first four months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 7.9-fold, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.