Vietnam wraps up Asian Para Games with one gold, 10 silvers, 9 bronzes
The 4th Asian Para Games wrapped up in Hangzhou, China on October 28. Join us to see the achievements the Vietnamese sports delegation has gained.
Vietnamese athletes won two silver and three bronze medals on the last day of the 4th Asian Para Games.
Nguyen Ngoc Hiep brought home a bronze medal in the men’s 400m-T11 athletics event. Two other bronzes were won by the chess team in the women’s team rapid PI RND7, and women’s team rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7.
Meanwhile, chess player Nguyen Thi Hong won the silver medal in the women’s individual rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7.
Another silver went to runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh after he finished in the men’s 400-T12 final event in 50.17 seconds.
After a week of competition, the Vietnamese delegation bagged one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, ranking 22nd in the medal tally./.