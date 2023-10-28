Vietnamese athletes won two silver and three bronze medals on the last day of the 4th Asian Para Games.

Nguyen Ngoc Hiep brought home a bronze medal in the men’s 400m-T11 athletics event. Two other bronzes were won by the chess team in the women’s team rapid PI RND7, and women’s team rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7.

Meanwhile, chess player Nguyen Thi Hong won the silver medal in the women’s individual rapid VI-B2/B3 RND7.

Another silver went to runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh after he finished in the men’s 400-T12 final event in 50.17 seconds.

After a week of competition, the Vietnamese delegation bagged one gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, ranking 22nd in the medal tally./.

VNA