Business Vietnamese food firms attend China’s SIAL Shanghai 2023 Dozens of Vietnamese food firms are joining Shanghai International Food Exhibition (SIAL Shanghai 2023) taking place from May 18-20 in China’s Shanghai city.

Business Hai Duong seeks ways to facilitate FDI enterprises The northern province of Hai Duong has worked continuously to improve its investment environment, removing difficulties and creating favourable conditions to facilitate the operation of foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises in the locality, the provincial leaders told representatives of 400 FDI firms based in the locality at a meeting on May 18.

Business First VinFast VF 8 batch arrives at Canada port VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, on May 18 announced the arrival of the first shipment of 781 VF 8 vehicles to Nanaimo port, British Columbia, Canada. The VF 8 is now certified for sale in the North American country with first deliveries taking place next month.

Business MoMo offers installment payment for Apple Store Online purchases in Vietnam Vietnamese digital payment firm MoMo on May 18 announced that it now provides customers of Apple Store Online in Vietnam with flexible payment options with the launch of monthly installments.