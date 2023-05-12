Bui Truong Giang (in red) brought home the fourth gold for Vietnamese Wushu team after taking down Gideon Fred Wayan Padua of the Philippines in combat event. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – After the victory of Duong Thuy Vi, Nguyen Thi Lan and Nong Van Huu, the Vietnamese wushu team went on to grab three more gold medals on May 12 afternoon.

In sanda (combat) events, taking down the Philippine opponent in the men's 60kg category, Bui Truong Giang brought home the fourth gold for Vietnam at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games. The fifth gold belonged to artist Truong Van Chuong as he won the men's 65kg category while Dinh Van Bi won another in the men's 70kg category after knocking out his Cambodian rival.

On May 12 alone, the Vietnamese Wushu team excellently won five gold medals, thereby firmly consolidating the leading position of the Vietnamese delegation.

They ranked second at the Games with six gold, three silver and two bronze medals, only three silvers less than those obtained by the first Indonesia./.