Health COVID-19: Vietnam confirms 1,142 new cases on July 22 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,766,128 on July 22 with 1,142 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Pharma startups – magnet to foreign investors The first half of this year saw flows of foreign investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Singapore, among others, in domestic pharma startups.