Vietnam Youth Federation has new President
Nguyen Ngoc Luong was elected as President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) at the 4th conference of the Presidium of the VYF Central Committee and the 5th meeting of the 8th VYF Central Committee for the 2019-2024 tenure held via videoconference on September 9.
President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Nguyen Ngoc Luong was elected as President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) at the 4th conference of the Presidium of the VYF Central Committee and the 5th meeting of the 8th VYF Central Committee for the 2019-2024 tenure held via videoconference on September 9.
Born in 1978 in Thieu Hoa district of the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Luong was Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV).
The event was chaired by First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan and Vice President of the VYF Central Committee Nguyen Hai Minh.
Delegates discussed tasks carried out by youth organisations in the first months of 2021 and the implementation of missions in the remaining months of the year, along with personnel work for the VYF Central Committee./.