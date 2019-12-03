Vietnam Youth Federation’s 8th National Congress to open on Oct. 10
The 8th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure will be held in Hanoi from December 10 – 12, heard a press conference in the capital city on December 2.
Chairman of the VYF Central Committee Le Quoc Phong (L) at the press conference (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure will be held in Hanoi from December 10 – 12, heard a press conference in the capital city on December 2.
With the motto “Vietnamese Youth – Patriotism, Creativity, Volunteering, Integration, Development”, the congress will attract 1,000 outstanding officers, members and youths at home and abroad, including 193 ethnic people, 110 religious followers, a professor, three associate professors, 34 doctors, and 16 overseas Vietnamese students.
It will also review activities and youth movement during the seventh tenure, devise goals for the 2019 – 2024 tenure, and elect members of the VYF Central Committee.
Participants will also look into the implementation of the resolution adopted at the seventh congress and the “I love my country” movement.
Chairman of the VYF Central Committee Le Quoc Phong said the plenary session will open on December 11, along with 12 forums discussing patriotic and volunteering Vietnamese youths, their contributions to the community and global integration.
At the closing ceremony, a dialogue between young delegates and the Prime Minister will be held under the theme “Aspiration of Vietnamese youth – for a strong and civilised nation”.
As part of the congress, participants will offer incense to war heroes at the Bac Son Monument, pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, visit and present gifts to disabled and orphan children, invalids and the elderly, join environment protection activities, and attend the opening of the photo exhibition “I love my country”./.
With the motto “Vietnamese Youth – Patriotism, Creativity, Volunteering, Integration, Development”, the congress will attract 1,000 outstanding officers, members and youths at home and abroad, including 193 ethnic people, 110 religious followers, a professor, three associate professors, 34 doctors, and 16 overseas Vietnamese students.
It will also review activities and youth movement during the seventh tenure, devise goals for the 2019 – 2024 tenure, and elect members of the VYF Central Committee.
Participants will also look into the implementation of the resolution adopted at the seventh congress and the “I love my country” movement.
Chairman of the VYF Central Committee Le Quoc Phong said the plenary session will open on December 11, along with 12 forums discussing patriotic and volunteering Vietnamese youths, their contributions to the community and global integration.
At the closing ceremony, a dialogue between young delegates and the Prime Minister will be held under the theme “Aspiration of Vietnamese youth – for a strong and civilised nation”.
As part of the congress, participants will offer incense to war heroes at the Bac Son Monument, pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, visit and present gifts to disabled and orphan children, invalids and the elderly, join environment protection activities, and attend the opening of the photo exhibition “I love my country”./.