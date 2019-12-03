Society VNA, PRD step up cooperation in news exchange The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) have agreed to boost cooperation in information and news exchange.

Society HCM City aims to eliminate homelessness, begging on streets Though HCM City has tried to take care of beggars and the homeless for years, many people continue to beg for money, saying they have had goods or cash stolen, or need to find their lost relatives, among other explanations.

Society VNA, PRD boost cooperation in news exchange The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) have agreed to boost cooperation in information and news exchange.

Society Exchange between Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers ends A friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian farmers wrapped up in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 2.