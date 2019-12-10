Vietnam Youth Federation’s eighth national congress opens
The eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on December 10.
With 1,000 officials and outstanding youths at home and abroad taking part, the three-day event will review the VYF’s activities and youth movements during the seventh tenure, the implementation of the resolution adopted at the previous congress, and the movement “I love my country”.
With the motto “Vietnamese Youth – Patriotism, Creativity, Volunteering, Integration, Development”, the congress plans to continue spreading the movement “I love my country” across the nation.
During the 2014 – 2019 tenure, 80 percent of VYF chapters at communal and district levels and 100 percent of provincial-level chapters honoured youths with outstanding achievements in various areas.
The VYF raised funds and built over 8,200 houses for the needy, or 136.3 percent of the target; 773 boarding houses and schools, equivalent to 544.2 percent of the plan; and more than 13,200 safe wharves, school gates and road-railway intersections, or 341.3 percent of the target.
Its chapters offered start-up support to 2.43 million youths, introduced jobs to 37,900 others, provided free health check-ups and medicines for nearly 3 million people, collected 2.8 million units of blood during voluntary blood donation drives, and held more than 12,164 activities in ethnic and religious youth communities.
The VYF has admitted over 3 million new members during the tenure, or 125 percent of the plan.
The same day, a photo exhibition themed “I love my country” opened, featuring 10 outstanding events of the VYF during the 2014 – 2019 tenure, the cultures of 54 Vietnamese ethnic groups, start-up and innovation products, the history and leadership of VYF over different tenures./.
