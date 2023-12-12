Business Vietnam, Cambodia promote cooperation in industry and trade Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on December 12 held a working session in Hanoi with Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vandy, on the occasion of an official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Business Japanese-funded project helps enhance capacity of Vietnamese SMEs A conference took place in Hanoi on December 12 to review a technical cooperation project supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in production development, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Business Vietjet launches Hanoi- Siem Reap direct route Air carrier Vietjet on December 12 held a ceremony to launch a new route linking Hanoi directly with Cambodia’s Siem Reap.