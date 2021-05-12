Society Infographic Domestic tourism a sustainable and promising market The domestic market is now regarded as the primary driver for the recovery of Vietnam’s tourism industry from the crushing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Society Infographic Quang Ninh tops public administration performance index The northern province of Quang Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces’ performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881.