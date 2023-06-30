Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Australia's national science agency – CSIRO - on June 30 organised a “Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership Day” in Hanoi.

The event showcases achievements that the Vietnam and Australian have made thanks to their cooperation in innovation field.



Since 2018, the Australian Government has helped Vietnam develop an innovation ecosystem through its flagship Aus4Innovation programme. Australia recently announced that the Aus4Innovation programme will be extended to 2028, making it a 10-year commitment with a total budget of 33.5 million AUD (22.17 million USD).



Speaking at the event, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski said the two countries’ innovation cooperation is substantial, efficient, and full of trust. It happens at all levels – individual, institution, and government, and proves to be enduring.

“As our two countries are working towards upgrading our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we will continue to deepen our cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, and knowledge and innovation,” he said.

Huynh Thanh Dat, Minister of Science and Technology said that the partnership with Australia, through the Aus4Innovation programme, has delivered tangible, significant results that are having substantial positive impact on the lives of the Vietnamese people.

With the introduction of the strategy for the development of science, technology and innovation (STI) in Vietnam until 2030, the country affirms the pivotal role of STI in addressing emerging economic, societal and institutional challenges.

Dat said that MoST is working hard to meet the goals set by the strategy; and knowing that in that process, it will have the support of a trusted partner like Australia to achieve much more in the next five years, and beyond.

CSIRO’s Executive Director of Growth Jonathan Law said that the next phase of the Aus4Innovation programme will build upon the solid foundations already established.

Over the next five years, the programme will put a stronger focus on areas of Vietnam’s priorities, such as resilient agriculture and food, as well as introducing appropriate interventions for the digital era, including responsible artificial intelligence, he said.



After five years in operation across 37 provinces in Vietnam, the Aus4Innovation programme has laid the foundation for 82 partnerships between Australian and Vietnamese universities, research agencies, high-tech businesses, and policy makers; established a pool of 875 trainers and experts through capacity building activities; and contributed to national policies on science, technology and innovation, as well as developed practical tools for innovation policy development to help contribute to a more enabling environment./.