Vietnam-Australia partnership grounded on friendship, strategic trust: FM Wong
The partnership between Vietnam and Australia is grounded on friendship and strategic trust, visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong affirmed on August 22.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong addresses the Vietnam-Australia Forum: Regional Cooperation in a Changing World, held in Hanoi on August 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The partnership between Vietnam and Australia is grounded on friendship and strategic trust, visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong affirmed on August 22.
The minister told the press in Hanoi that the two countries want to maintain their practical cooperation and are working together to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategy partnership.
Wong stressed that the two countries share the wish for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region in which sovereignty is respected, and share the commitment to ASEAN centrality.
As part of ASEAN, Vietnam is very important to Australia, especially in terms of economy, she said, noting that Australia recognises Vietnam’s “thriving economy” and wants to expand the bilateral trade and investment ties.
“And we want to work together on the big challenges of our time, which include climate change,” the official added, informing that she announced Australia’s new 94.5 million AUD support package for climate change adaption in the Mekong Delta from 2023 to 2034 at a forum which took place earlier the same day.
Vietnam and Australia share the commitment to net zero emissions and are working together to drive the transition to clean energy, she further explained.
Education is another important cooperation area between the two countries, and “Australia can offer education and capacity building to Vietnamese people and officials,” she continued.
On August 22 morning, the minister took a stroll around the iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the very heart of Hanoi and enjoyed an egg coffee, a signature drink of the capital city.
This is Wong’s second visit to Vietnam in her capacity as foreign minister of Australia, following her first in June 2022 when she tried “pho ga” (chicken noodle soup), an iconic dish of Vietnam.
At the press conference, the minster highlighted that Vietnam boasts “excellent food” and “great history”, with hospitable people who said “hello”, smiled and waved to her even they don’t know who she is during the morning walk.
The friendship between people is important and it is on top of the economic ties, she stressed./.