Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives Belgian Senate President Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on August 22 received President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose who is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 21-25.

Videos Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on August 22 visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong, as part of the activities during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Australia enhance cooperation in changing world Visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on August 22 announced her country’s new 94.5 million AUD support package for climate change adaption in Vietnam's Mekong Delta from 2023 to 2034.