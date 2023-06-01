Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, from the Centre for Policy Futures at the University of Queensland of Australia, in the interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent. (Photo: VNA)

The third Vietnam-Australia Economic Partnership Meeting was held last April after the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy was approved in 2021, putting forth measures to boost the bilateral economic ties.Regarding cooperation in education-training, Hai said as of December 2022, the number of Vietnamese students in Australia stood at 22,000, accounting for 4% of international students in the country, making Vietnam among the top five countries sending students to Australia.For collaboration in national defence-security, the researcher noted that the two countries have signed many cooperation documents, established mechanisms, and organised meetings at different levels, focusing on humanitarian and relief aid.The two countries inked the Declaration on Joint Visions for Enhancing Defence Cooperation in 2018, which emphasises the expansion of cooperation in navigation and peacekeeping.They held the first security dialogue at the deputy-ministerial level in 2018, the second in December 2019 and the third in February 2023 after more than three years of hiatus due to COVID-19, said Hai.The researcher also emphasised the need to promote cultural exchanges in order to bring the two countries closer, and suggested Australia present Vietnam with kangaroos as a symbol of their cultural ties./.