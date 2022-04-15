Business Shrimp exports predicted to sustain growth in April Shrimp exports are projected to increase by 20 percent on-year in April, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has said.

Business Vietnam seeks to increase coal import from South Africa A trade forum has been held online for Vietnamese and South African coal businesses to seek stronger coal trading cooperation between the two sides to meet coal demand for production and electricity generation in Vietnam.

Business Public debts to be kept at under 60 percent of GDP in 2030: Strategy Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision approving the public debt strategy until 2030, which sets a target of keeping it at under 60 percent of the GDP and Government debts not exceeding 50 percent of the GDP in 2030.

Business Vietnam’s rice export turnover up 10.5 percent in Q1 Vietnam exported 1.14 million tonnes of rice worth 715 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, up 24 percent in volume and 10.5 percent in value year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.