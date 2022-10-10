Business Network helps connect Vietnamese, German experts in automobile sector The Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) has held a conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, to foster connectivity among Vietnamese experts and businesses as well as those of the Vietnamese origin in automobile industry and relevant technical sectors.

Business Ministry proposes 36 criteria to assess efficiency of foreign investments The effectiveness of foreign investments in Vietnam will be assessed through 36 indicators as proposed by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in a draft decision of the Prime Minister.

Business Pessimistic outlook for tax collection towards year end Tax revenues grew on a yearly basis but were falling month-by-month, according to Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT) Dang Ngoc Minh.

Business Banking sector needs improved legal framework to speed up digital transformation The banking sector was expecting amendments to the Law on Electronic Transactions would help remove bottlenecks and speed up the sector’s digital transformation progress.