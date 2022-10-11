According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, in the period, export revenue generated in the Australian market hit 4.2 billion USD, up nearly 34%, while Vietnam’s total exports increased 17.2%.

Notably, strong growth was seen in the export of many products, including footwear, garment, seafood, steel, wood and furniture, and coffee.

In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam was the 10th biggest trade partner of Australia, while Australia is the seventh greatest of Vietnam.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia said that along with implementing the Government’s policies on economic cooperation with Australia, the office has given timely support to domestic firms during the recent tough time of COVID-19.

The office has helped promote the trademark of Vietnamese farm produce and aquatic products in the market, while working hard to protect the interest of Vietnamese businesses./.

