Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 26 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Austria diplomatic relations (December 1, 1972 - 2022).
Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
Addressing the event, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said the formation of the Vietnam-Austria Friendship Association (VAFA) - the 119th member of VUFO, just a few days ago marked an important development in the bilateral relations.
She expressed her belief that the association will significantly contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people.
VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga speaks at the ceremony (Photo:dangcongsan.vn)With the potential and strengths of both nations, and efforts and determination of their leaders and people, the bilateral friendship and cooperation will continue to be consolidated and developed in the future, she said.
For his part, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral ties across fields over the last five decades, saying that he believes the bilateral relations will be stronger in the future.
He spoke highly of individuals and organisations for their initiative to set up the VAFA, especially the VUFO, saying that the relationship between countries should be based on cooperation in various fields.
The VAFA will be an important element in the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including people-to-people exchange, he said./.