Politics NA Chairman Hue to visit Australia, New Zealand National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30-December 6, announced the NA Foreign Relations Committee.

Politics NA Chairman’s trip boosts ties with Cambodia, Philippines, ASEAN inter-parliamentary collaboration National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Cambodia, attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, and official trip to the Philippines from November 19 to 25 have contributed importantly to fostering Vietnam’s cooperation with Cambodia and the Philippines, and ASEAN inter-parliamentary collaboration.

Politics Seventh Vietnam-Laos political consultation held in Hanoi The seventh Vietnam-Laos political consultation took place in Hanoi on November 25 under the co-chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune.