Business Aquatic exports likely to hit record of over 10 bln USD in 2022 Aquatic exports are forecast to have hit a record of 10 billion USD in this November thanks to businesses’ flexible adaptation to changes in the global market, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Many industry stocks draw foreign capital in October Many stocks unexpectedly received a large amount of capital inflows from foreign investors, especially some banking stocks, even though the market went down in October.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 8, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Green practices recommended to secure sustainable garment export to Canada An official has advised businesses to adopt green practices to secure sustainable growth in textile and garment export to Canada, where Vietnam ranks second among the exporters of such products.